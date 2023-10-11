Cava Group Inc (NYSE: CAVA) – Analysts’ Views Change

In the last trading session, 1.21 million Cava Group Inc (NYSE:CAVA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $32.08 changed hands at $0.67 or 2.13% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.64B. CAVA’s last price was a discount, traded about -81.11% off its 52-week high of $58.10. The share price had its 52-week low at $29.05, which suggests the last value was 9.45% up since then. When we look at Cava Group Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.27 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.74 million.

Analysts gave the Cava Group Inc (CAVA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended CAVA as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Cava Group Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.01.