Canaan Inc ADR Is Forecast To Drop -2032.98% To Hit Consensus Price Target

In the last trading session, 1.14 million Canaan Inc ADR (NASDAQ:CAN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.28. With the company’s per share price at $1.88 changed hands at -$0.01 or -0.53% during last session, the market valuation stood at $280.61M. CAN’s last price was a discount, traded about -111.7% off its 52-week high of $3.98. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.64, which suggests the last value was 12.77% up since then. When we look at Canaan Inc ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.4 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.58 million.

Analysts gave the Canaan Inc ADR (CAN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended CAN as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Canaan Inc ADR’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.26.