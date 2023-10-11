Are Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE: LICY) Shares Ready For A Price Rise?

In the last trading session, 2.55 million Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.38. With the company’s per share price at $3.26 changed hands at $0.34 or 11.64% during last session, the market valuation stood at $580.64M. LICY’s last price was a discount, traded about -101.84% off its 52-week high of $6.58. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.88, which suggests the last value was 11.66% up since then. When we look at Li-Cycle Holdings Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.96 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.45 million.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) trade information

Instantly LICY was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.93%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 3.31 on Tuesday, 10/10/23 added 11.64% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -31.51%, with the 5-day performance at 0.93% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) is -30.04% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.49 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.32 days.