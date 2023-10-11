Are Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE: LICY) Shares Ready For A Price Rise?

In the last trading session, 2.55 million Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.38. With the company’s per share price at $3.26 changed hands at $0.34 or 11.64% during last session, the market valuation stood at $580.64M. LICY’s last price was a discount, traded about -101.84% off its 52-week high of $6.58. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.88, which suggests the last value was 11.66% up since then. When we look at Li-Cycle Holdings Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.96 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.45 million.
Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) trade information
Instantly LICY was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.93%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 3.31 on Tuesday, 10/10/23 added 11.64% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -31.51%, with the 5-day performance at 0.93% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) is -30.04% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.49 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.32 days.
Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (LICY) estimates and forecasts
Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Li-Cycle Holdings Corp will fall -50.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -42.10% for the next quarter.
Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.99 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Li-Cycle Holdings Corp’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $2.55 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was -$1.97 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -252.10%.
LICY Dividends
Li-Cycle Holdings Corp is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 11 and October 16.
Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 21.86% of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp shares while 47.13% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 60.32%. There are 47.13% institutions holding the Li-Cycle Holdings Corp stock share, with Covalis Capital LLP the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 6.75% of the shares, roughly 12.02 million LICY shares worth $66.72 million.
BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.49% or 8.0 million shares worth $44.41 million as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2023 were iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund. With 3.19 million shares estimated at $14.17 million under it, the former controlled 1.79% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund held about 1.45% of the shares, roughly 2.58 million shares worth around $15.58 million.