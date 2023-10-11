Are Kenvue Inc (NYSE: KVUE) Shares Ready For A Price Rise?

In the last trading session, 13.94 million Kenvue Inc (NYSE:KVUE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $19.69 changed hands at -$0.18 or -0.91% during last session, the market valuation stood at $37.70B. KVUE’s last price was a discount, traded about -41.19% off its 52-week high of $27.80. The share price had its 52-week low at $19.39, which suggests the last value was 1.52% up since then. When we look at Kenvue Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 22.87 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 40.45 million.

Kenvue Inc (NYSE:KVUE) trade information

Instantly KVUE was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.50%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 20.26 on Tuesday, 10/10/23 subtracted -0.91% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -26.80%, with the 5-day performance at -1.50% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Kenvue Inc (NYSE:KVUE) is -10.78% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 21.44 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.27 days.