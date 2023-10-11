Analyzing Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE: VRT) Stock’s Performance and Trends for Investment

In the last trading session, 8.55 million Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.44. With the company’s per share price at $40.58 changed hands at $0.45 or 1.12% during last session, the market valuation stood at $15.44B. VRT’s last price was a premium, traded about 0.42% off its 52-week high of $40.41. The share price had its 52-week low at $10.21, which suggests the last value was 74.84% up since then. When we look at Vertiv Holdings Co’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.86 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.28 million.

Analysts gave the Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.25. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended VRT as a Hold, 10 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Vertiv Holdings Co’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.44.

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) trade information

Instantly VRT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 10.15%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 42.72 on Tuesday, 10/10/23 added 1.12% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 197.07%, with the 5-day performance at 10.15% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) is 3.52% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.67 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.27 days.

Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Vertiv Holdings Co share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 223.35% over the past 6 months, a 201.89% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 6.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Vertiv Holdings Co will rise 91.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 67.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 19.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.75 billion. 9 analysts are of the opinion that Vertiv Holdings Co’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $1.82 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.48 billion and $1.65 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 18.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 9.90%.

The 2023 estimates are for Vertiv Holdings Co earnings to increase by 203.29%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 64.52% per year.

VRT Dividends

Vertiv Holdings Co is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 24 and October 30.

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.05% of Vertiv Holdings Co shares while 89.21% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 98.09%. There are 89.21% institutions holding the Vertiv Holdings Co stock share, with Platinum Equity Advisors, LLC/DE the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 9.97% of the shares, roughly 37.96 million VRT shares worth $1.54 billion.

Barrow, Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.20% or 31.2 million shares worth $1.27 billion as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 9.44 million shares estimated at $382.91 million under it, the former controlled 2.48% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 2.06% of the shares, roughly 7.84 million shares worth around $318.27 million.