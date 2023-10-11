Analyzing Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (NASDAQ: TSHA)’s Stock Performance and Future Prospects

In the last trading session, 1.11 million Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:TSHA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.00. With the company’s per share price at $2.52 changed hands at -$0.16 or -5.97% during last session, the market valuation stood at $471.14M. TSHA’s last price was a discount, traded about -54.37% off its 52-week high of $3.89. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.50, which suggests the last value was 80.16% up since then. When we look at Taysha Gene Therapies Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.24 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.96 million.

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:TSHA) trade information

Instantly TSHA was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.95%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.77 on Tuesday, 10/10/23 subtracted -5.97% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 11.50%, with the 5-day performance at -1.95% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:TSHA) is -28.00% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.93 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.7 days.