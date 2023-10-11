Analyzing iQIYI Inc ADR(NASDAQ: IQ) Stock as a Disaster or Opportunity

In the last trading session, 8.92 million iQIYI Inc ADR (NASDAQ:IQ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.56. With the company’s per share price at $4.94 changed hands at $0.23 or 4.88% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.58B. IQ’s last price was a discount, traded about -61.74% off its 52-week high of $7.99. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.65, which suggests the last value was 66.6% up since then. When we look at iQIYI Inc ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.95 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.95 million.

iQIYI Inc ADR (NASDAQ:IQ) trade information

Instantly IQ was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 10.27%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 5.04 on Tuesday, 10/10/23 added 4.88% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -6.79%, with the 5-day performance at 10.27% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, iQIYI Inc ADR (NASDAQ:IQ) is 5.33% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 53.12 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.86 days.