Analyzing iQIYI Inc ADR(NASDAQ: IQ) Stock as a Disaster or Opportunity

In the last trading session, 8.92 million iQIYI Inc ADR (NASDAQ:IQ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.56. With the company’s per share price at $4.94 changed hands at $0.23 or 4.88% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.58B. IQ’s last price was a discount, traded about -61.74% off its 52-week high of $7.99. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.65, which suggests the last value was 66.6% up since then. When we look at iQIYI Inc ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.95 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.95 million.
iQIYI Inc ADR (NASDAQ:IQ) trade information
Instantly IQ was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 10.27%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 5.04 on Tuesday, 10/10/23 added 4.88% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -6.79%, with the 5-day performance at 10.27% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, iQIYI Inc ADR (NASDAQ:IQ) is 5.33% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 53.12 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.86 days.
In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.
Click here for full details and to join for free
iQIYI Inc ADR (IQ) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the iQIYI Inc ADR share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -26.71% over the past 6 months, a 1,400.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 4.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for iQIYI Inc ADR will rise 171.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 20.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 5.50% up from the last financial year.
Consensus estimates given by 12 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.11 billion. 11 analysts are of the opinion that iQIYI Inc ADR’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $1.14 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.1 billion and $1.1 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 0.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 3.30%.
The 2023 estimates are for iQIYI Inc ADR earnings to increase by 86.64%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -1.10% per year.
IQ Dividends
iQIYI Inc ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 20 and November 24.
iQIYI Inc ADR (NASDAQ:IQ)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.22% of iQIYI Inc ADR shares while 57.36% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 57.48%. There are 57.36% institutions holding the iQIYI Inc ADR stock share, with Goldman Sachs Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 4.85% of the shares, roughly 42.22 million IQ shares worth $208.58 million.
Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.28% or 19.8 million shares worth $97.83 million as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. With 15.19 million shares estimated at $75.06 million under it, the former controlled 1.75% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held about 0.69% of the shares, roughly 6.04 million shares worth around $29.82 million.