Analyzing DaVita Inc(NYSE: DVA) Stock as a Disaster or Opportunity

In the latest trading session,, 2.71 million DaVita Inc (NYSE:DVA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.95. With the company’s most recent per share price at $75.91 changed hands at -$15.37 or -16.84% at last look, the market valuation stands at $6.93B. DVA’s current price is a discount, trading about -54.09% off its 52-week high of $116.97. The share price had its 52-week low at $65.28, which suggests the last value was 14.0% up since then. When we look at DaVita Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.82 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 716.51K.

Analysts gave the DaVita Inc (DVA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.88. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended DVA as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. DaVita Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $2.02.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

DaVita Inc (NYSE:DVA) trade information

Instantly DVA was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -18.50%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 93.91 on Tuesday, 10/10/23 subtracted -16.84% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.66%, with the 5-day performance at -18.50% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, DaVita Inc (NYSE:DVA) is -21.88% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.57 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.51 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $113.83, meaning bulls need an upside of 33.31% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, DVA’s forecast low is $104.00 with $142.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -87.06% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -37.0% for it to hit the projected low.

DaVita Inc (DVA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the DaVita Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -8.87% over the past 6 months, a 11.82% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 12.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for DaVita Inc will rise 78.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 137.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 2.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.02 billion. 5 analysts are of the opinion that DaVita Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $2.99 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.98 billion and $2.92 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 1.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 2.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 10.46%. The 2023 estimates are for DaVita Inc earnings to increase by 11.53%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 12.06% per year.

DVA Dividends

DaVita Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 26 and October 30.

DaVita Inc (NYSE:DVA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.23% of DaVita Inc shares while 90.03% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 93.04%. There are 90.03% institutions holding the DaVita Inc stock share, with Berkshire Hathaway, Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 39.54% of the shares, roughly 36.1 million DVA shares worth $2.71 billion.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.69% or 6.11 million shares worth $459.01 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 1.56 million shares estimated at $116.9 million under it, the former controlled 1.70% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 1.44% of the shares, roughly 1.32 million shares worth around $98.96 million.