Analyzing Chewy Inc (NYSE: CHWY)’s Stock Performance and Future Prospects

In the latest trading session,, 0.75 million Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.98. With the company’s most recent per share price at $18.83 changing hands around $0.09 or 0.51% at last look, the market valuation stands at $8.11B. CHWY’s current price is a discount, trading about -180.83% off its 52-week high of $52.88. The share price had its 52-week low at $17.51, which suggests the last value was 7.01% up since then. When we look at Chewy Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.04 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.10 million.

Analysts gave the Chewy Inc (CHWY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.11. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 28 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 10 recommended CHWY as a Hold, 13 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Chewy Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.06.

Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) trade information

Instantly CHWY is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 2.87%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 19.10 on Tuesday, 10/10/23 added 0.51% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -49.20%, with the 5-day performance at 2.87% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) is -14.00% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 17.49 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.47 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $33.85, meaning bulls need an upside of 44.37% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CHWY’s forecast low is $8.00 with $50.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -165.53% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 57.51% for it to hit the projected low.

Chewy Inc (CHWY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Chewy Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -45.23% over the past 6 months, a 5.66% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 0.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Chewy Inc will fall -700.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -100.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 11.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 20 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.76 billion. 20 analysts are of the opinion that Chewy Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jan 2024 will be $2.94 billion. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 8.60%.

The 2023 estimates are for Chewy Inc earnings to decrease by -77.54%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 25.65% per year.

CHWY Dividends

Chewy Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between December 06 and December 11.

Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.03% of Chewy Inc shares while 104.22% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 106.38%. There are 104.22% institutions holding the Chewy Inc stock share, with Morgan Stanley the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 13.51% of the shares, roughly 16.1 million CHWY shares worth $300.49 million.

Baillie Gifford and Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 13.49% or 16.07 million shares worth $299.96 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2023 were Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund and Hartford Mid Cap Fund. With 4.07 million shares estimated at $75.88 million under it, the former controlled 3.41% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Hartford Mid Cap Fund held about 2.59% of the shares, roughly 3.09 million shares worth around $57.66 million.