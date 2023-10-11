An Overview of Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR (NYSE: TEVA)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 13.19 million Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR (NYSE:TEVA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.14. With the company’s per share price at $9.25 changed hands at $0.43 or 4.88% during last session, the market valuation stood at $10.37B. TEVA’s last price was a discount, traded about -23.68% off its 52-week high of $11.44. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.09, which suggests the last value was 23.35% up since then. When we look at Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 10.75 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.40 million.

Analysts gave the Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR (TEVA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.92. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended TEVA as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.62.

Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR (NYSE:TEVA) trade information

Instantly TEVA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.65%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 9.76 on Tuesday, 10/10/23 added 4.88% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.43%, with the 5-day performance at -3.65% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR (NYSE:TEVA) is -7.87% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 16.85 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.19 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 13.95% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TEVA’s forecast low is $8.00 with $14.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -51.35% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 13.51% for it to hit the projected low.

Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR (TEVA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -2.32% over the past 6 months, a -9.92% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 10.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR will rise 5.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 1.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 1.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.72 billion. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $3.91 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $3.83 billion and $3.88 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -3.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 0.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 33.47%. The 2023 estimates are for Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR earnings to decrease by -9.22%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 1.60% per year.

TEVA Dividends

Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in November.

Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR (NYSE:TEVA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR shares while 49.63% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 49.63%. There are 49.63% institutions holding the Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 3.59% of the shares, roughly 40.29 million TEVA shares worth $372.68 million.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.01% or 33.7 million shares worth $311.76 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Fundamental Investors Inc and iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. With 6.73 million shares estimated at $62.27 million under it, the former controlled 0.60% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF held about 0.55% of the shares, roughly 6.19 million shares worth around $57.27 million.