An Overview Of Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR (NYSE: LYG)

In the last trading session, 7.07 million Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR (NYSE:LYG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.30. With the company’s per share price at $2.10 changed hands at $0.06 or 2.94% during last session, the market valuation stood at $33.18B. LYG’s last price was a discount, traded about -25.24% off its 52-week high of $2.63. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.70, which suggests the last value was 19.05% up since then. When we look at Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 10.07 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.65 million.

Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR (NYSE:LYG) trade information

Instantly LYG was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.45%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.11 on Tuesday, 10/10/23 added 2.94% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -4.55%, with the 5-day performance at 3.45% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR (NYSE:LYG) is 3.45% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.71 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.68 days.