Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) Is The Most Intriguing Stock Today.

In the last trading session, 19.52 million Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.05. With the company’s per share price at $139.20 changed hands at -$0.3 or -0.22% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1755.17B. GOOG’s last price was a discount, traded about -0.55% off its 52-week high of $139.97. The share price had its 52-week low at $83.45, which suggests the last value was 40.05% up since then. When we look at Alphabet Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 19.48 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 21.90 million.

Analysts gave the Alphabet Inc (GOOG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.44. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 54 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 5 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 9 recommended GOOG as a Hold, 40 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Alphabet Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.44.

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) trade information

Instantly GOOG was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 4.43%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 140.74 on Tuesday, 10/10/23 subtracted -0.22% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 56.88%, with the 5-day performance at 4.43% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) is 1.06% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 33.8 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.61 days.

Alphabet Inc (GOOG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Alphabet Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 31.17% over the past 6 months, a 24.56% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 15.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Alphabet Inc will rise 35.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 53.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 7.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 29 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $75.86 billion. 28 analysts are of the opinion that Alphabet Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $84.79 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $69.09 billion and $76.05 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 9.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 11.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 38.33%. The 2023 estimates are for Alphabet Inc earnings to increase by 24.42%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 17.44% per year.

GOOG Dividends

Alphabet Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 23 and October 27.

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.02% of Alphabet Inc shares while 62.21% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 62.22%. There are 62.21% institutions holding the Alphabet Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 7.13% of the shares, roughly 413.43 million GOOG shares worth $50.01 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.19% or 359.18 million shares worth $43.45 billion as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 155.72 million shares estimated at $18.84 billion under it, the former controlled 2.68% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.10% of the shares, roughly 121.68 million shares worth around $14.72 billion.