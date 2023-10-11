AKRO Stock Forecast 2023: Akero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AKRO) Remains Strong With -357.3% Downside

In the last trading session, 31.93 million Akero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKRO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.91. With the company’s per share price at $18.15 changed hands at -$30.39 or -62.61% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.01B. AKRO’s last price was a discount, traded about -221.65% off its 52-week high of $58.38. The share price had its 52-week low at $35.36, which suggests the last value was -94.82% down since then. When we look at Akero Therapeutics Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.02 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 734.98K.

Analysts gave the Akero Therapeutics Inc (AKRO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended AKRO as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Akero Therapeutics Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.68.

Akero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKRO) trade information

Instantly AKRO was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -61.76%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 50.42 on Tuesday, 10/10/23 subtracted -62.61% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -66.88%, with the 5-day performance at -61.76% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Akero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKRO) is -63.24% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.99 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.81 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $54.33, meaning bulls need an upside of 66.59% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AKRO’s forecast low is $33.00 with $83.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -357.3% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -81.82% for it to hit the projected low.

Akero Therapeutics Inc (AKRO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Akero Therapeutics Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -50.99% over the past 6 months, a 5.92% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 12.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Akero Therapeutics Inc will rise 26.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -57.10% for the next quarter.

The 2023 estimates are for Akero Therapeutics Inc earnings to increase by 5.24%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -14.60% per year.

AKRO Dividends

Akero Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 02 and November 06.

Akero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKRO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.50% of Akero Therapeutics Inc shares while 87.71% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 93.82%. There are 87.71% institutions holding the Akero Therapeutics Inc stock share, with Janus Henderson Group PLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 7.96% of the shares, roughly 4.43 million AKRO shares worth $80.32 million.

Alkeon Capital Management LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.24% or 3.47 million shares worth $62.93 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were ACAP Strategic Fund and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund. With 1.64 million shares estimated at $29.86 million under it, the former controlled 2.96% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund held about 2.77% of the shares, roughly 1.54 million shares worth around $27.95 million.