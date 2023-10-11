AGNC Stock Forecast 2023: AGNC Investment Corp (NASDAQ: AGNC) Is Weak With A -26.1% Downside

In the last trading session, 10.3 million AGNC Investment Corp (NASDAQ:AGNC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.24. With the company’s per share price at $9.12 changed hands at $0.03 or 0.33% during last session, the market valuation stood at $5.53B. AGNC’s last price was a discount, traded about -34.32% off its 52-week high of $12.25. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.30, which suggests the last value was 19.96% up since then. When we look at AGNC Investment Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 13.62 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 11.62 million.

Analysts gave the AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.73. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended AGNC as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. AGNC Investment Corp’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.62.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

AGNC Investment Corp (NASDAQ:AGNC) trade information

Instantly AGNC was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.24%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 9.20 on Tuesday, 10/10/23 added 0.33% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -11.88%, with the 5-day performance at 2.24% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, AGNC Investment Corp (NASDAQ:AGNC) is -7.22% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 29.21 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.67 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.61, meaning bulls need an upside of 14.04% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AGNC’s forecast low is $10.00 with $11.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -26.1% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -9.65% for it to hit the projected low.

AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the AGNC Investment Corp share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -9.16% over the past 6 months, a -22.51% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -15.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for AGNC Investment Corp will fall -26.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -23.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -29.30% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $443.23 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that AGNC Investment Corp’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $402.27 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $441.36 million and $25 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 0.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 1,509.10%.

The 2023 estimates are for AGNC Investment Corp earnings to decrease by -17.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -1.81% per year.

AGNC Dividends

AGNC Investment Corp is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on October 30. The 15.79% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.44. It is important to note, however, that the 15.79% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.