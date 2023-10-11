AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX: UAVS) Is The Most Intriguing Stock Today.

In the latest trading session,, 0.61 million AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX:UAVS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.50. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.16 changed hands at -$0.01 or -3.67% at last look, the market valuation stands at $17.82M. UAVS’s current price is a discount, trading about -306.25% off its 52-week high of $0.65. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.15, which suggests the last value was 6.25% up since then. When we look at AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.75 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.41 million.
Analysts gave the AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended UAVS as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.
AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX:UAVS) trade information
Instantly UAVS was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -2.16%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.1796 on Tuesday, 10/10/23 subtracted -3.67% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -53.49%, with the 5-day performance at -2.16% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX:UAVS) is -19.41% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.84 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.61 days.
