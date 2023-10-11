ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ: ACMR): Can It Make A Huge Gain?

In the last trading session, 2.09 million ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.03. With the company’s per share price at $19.68 changed hands at $1.46 or 8.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.18B. ACMR’s last price was a discount, traded about -1.58% off its 52-week high of $19.99. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.46, which suggests the last value was 72.26% up since then. When we look at ACM Research Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.08 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 842.88K.

Analysts gave the ACM Research Inc (ACMR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.25. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended ACMR as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. ACM Research Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.35.

ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR) trade information

Instantly ACMR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 14.75%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 19.89 on Tuesday, 10/10/23 added 8.01% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 155.25%, with the 5-day performance at 14.75% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR) is 6.15% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.99 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.93 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $23.40, meaning bulls need an upside of 15.9% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ACMR’s forecast low is $15.00 with $32.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -62.6% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 23.78% for it to hit the projected low.

ACM Research Inc (ACMR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the ACM Research Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 83.07% over the past 6 months, a 49.40% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 57.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for ACM Research Inc will fall -22.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 47.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 43.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $173.11 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that ACM Research Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $167.71 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $133.71 million and $108.54 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 29.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 54.50%.

The 2023 estimates are for ACM Research Inc earnings to increase by 54.07%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 42.74% per year.

ACMR Dividends

ACM Research Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 02 and November 06. The 0.46% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.09. It is important to note, however, that the 0.46% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 22.34% of ACM Research Inc shares while 55.94% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 72.03%. There are 55.94% institutions holding the ACM Research Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 6.70% of the shares, roughly 3.68 million ACMR shares worth $72.48 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.24% or 3.43 million shares worth $67.49 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 1.33 million shares estimated at $26.2 million under it, the former controlled 2.42% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 2.01% of the shares, roughly 1.1 million shares worth around $21.73 million.