A Review of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NASDAQ: PANW)â€™s Performance and Growth Prospects

In the latest trading session,, 0.91 million Palo Alto Networks Inc (NASDAQ:PANW) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 1.14. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $260.73 changing hands around $3.95 or 1.54% at last look, the market valuation stands at $80.46B. PANWâ€™s last price was a premium, traded about 0.71% off its 52-week high of $258.88. The share price had its 52-week low at $132.22, which suggests the last value was 49.29% up since then. When we look at Palo Alto Networks Incâ€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.78 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.22 million.

Analysts gave the Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.36. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 44 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 4 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended PANW as a Hold, 34 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Palo Alto Networks Incâ€™s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.16.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Palo Alto Networks Inc (NASDAQ:PANW) trade information

Instantly PANW is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 10.27%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 261.25 on Tuesday, 10/10/23 added 1.54% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 86.85%, with the 5-day performance at 10.27% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Palo Alto Networks Inc (NASDAQ:PANW) is 6.10% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 21.03 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.22 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $277.93, meaning bulls need an upside of 6.19% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, PANWâ€™s forecast low is $225.00 with $340.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stockâ€™s price needs a -30.4% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 13.7% for it to hit the projected low.

Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Palo Alto Networks Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the companyâ€™s share value shot 33.51% over the past 6 months, a 20.27% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 19.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Palo Alto Networks Inc will rise 39.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 19.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 18.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 35 financial analysts project the companyâ€™s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.84 billion. 35 analysts are of the opinion that Palo Alto Networks Incâ€™s revenue for the quarter ending Jan 2024 will be $1.97 billion. The companyâ€™s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.55 billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 18.90%.

The 2023 estimates are for Palo Alto Networks Inc earnings to increase by 20.27%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 26.83% per year.

PANW Dividends

Palo Alto Networks Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 15 and November 20.

Palo Alto Networks Inc (NASDAQ:PANW)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.22% of Palo Alto Networks Inc shares while 88.45% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 89.54%. There are 88.45% institutions holding the Palo Alto Networks Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 26.91% of the shares, roughly 26.21 million PANW shares worth $6.79 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 22.91% or 22.32 million shares worth $5.78 billion as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 9.54 million shares estimated at $2.47 billion under it, the former controlled 9.79% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 7.39% of the shares, roughly 7.2 million shares worth around $1.86 billion.