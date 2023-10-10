XPeng Inc ADR (NYSE: XPEV) In 2023: Will It Be Worth Your Money?

In the last trading session, 25.41 million XPeng Inc ADR (NYSE:XPEV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.20. With the company’s per share price at $16.29 changed hands at -$1.87 or -10.30% during last session, the market valuation stood at $11.21B. XPEV’s last price was a discount, traded about -45.0% off its 52-week high of $23.62. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.18, which suggests the last value was 62.06% up since then. When we look at XPeng Inc ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 10.62 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 18.98 million.

Analysts gave the XPeng Inc ADR (XPEV) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.33. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 7 out of 40 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 11 recommended XPEV as a Hold, 19 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. XPeng Inc ADR’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.54.

XPeng Inc ADR (NYSE:XPEV) trade information

Instantly XPEV was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -10.15%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 18.23 on Monday, 10/09/23 subtracted -10.30% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 63.88%, with the 5-day performance at -10.15% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, XPeng Inc ADR (NYSE:XPEV) is -6.11% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 47.77 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.12 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $118.41, meaning bulls need an upside of 86.24% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, XPEV’s forecast low is $16.79 with $185.30 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1037.51% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -3.07% for it to hit the projected low.

XPeng Inc ADR (XPEV) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the XPeng Inc ADR share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 58.46% over the past 6 months, a -18.18% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -0.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for XPeng Inc ADR will fall -31.70%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 14.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.18 billion. 5 analysts are of the opinion that XPeng Inc ADR’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $1.77 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1 billion and $733.4 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 17.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 141.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -41.23%. The 2023 estimates are for XPeng Inc ADR earnings to increase by 20.91%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -5.74% per year.

XPEV Dividends

XPeng Inc ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 28 and December 04.

XPeng Inc ADR (NYSE:XPEV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.28% of XPeng Inc ADR shares while 16.45% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 16.66%. There are 16.45% institutions holding the XPeng Inc ADR stock share, with Jane Street Group, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 1.90% of the shares, roughly 13.16 million XPEV shares worth $176.61 million.

Primecap Management Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.74% or 12.06 million shares worth $161.8 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Horizon Fund-Capital Opportunity Fund and Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund. With 6.97 million shares estimated at $93.48 million under it, the former controlled 1.01% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund held about 0.42% of the shares, roughly 2.94 million shares worth around $61.51 million.