WW International Inc (NASDAQ: WW): How To Buy And When To Buy And Its Performance & Trends

In the latest trading session, 2.89 million WW International Inc (NASDAQ:WW) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.78. With the company’s most recent per share price at $13.03 changing hands around $1.22 or 10.33% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.03B. WW’s last price was a premium, traded about 4.99% off its 52-week high of $12.38. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.28, which suggests the last value was 74.83% up since then. When we look at WW International Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.44 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.47 million.

Analysts gave the WW International Inc (WW) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended WW as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. WW International Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.12.

WW International Inc (NASDAQ:WW) trade information

Instantly WW is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 23.16%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 13.09 on Monday, 10/09/23 added 10.33% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 237.56%, with the 5-day performance at 23.16% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, WW International Inc (NASDAQ:WW) is 17.60% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.84 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.25 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.60, meaning bulls need a downside of -3.41% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, WW’s forecast low is $10.00 with $17.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -30.47% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 23.25% for it to hit the projected low.

WW International Inc (WW) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the WW International Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 98.93% over the past 6 months, a -120.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 25.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for WW International Inc will rise 104.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 91.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -13.40% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $221.59 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that WW International Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $209.52 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $249.72 million and $223.92 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -11.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -6.40%.

WW Dividends

WW International Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 01 and November 06.

WW International Inc (NASDAQ:WW)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.75% of WW International Inc shares while 59.16% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 60.83%. There are 59.16% institutions holding the WW International Inc stock share, with Contrarius Investment Management Limited the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 9.53% of the shares, roughly 7.53 million WW shares worth $50.58 million.

Balyasny Asset Management LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.89% or 4.65 million shares worth $31.27 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 2.49 million shares estimated at $16.71 million under it, the former controlled 3.15% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.58% of the shares, roughly 1.25 million shares worth around $12.14 million.