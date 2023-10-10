Will Liveperson Inc (NASDAQ: LPSN) In 2023 Be Worth Your Money?

In the last trading session, 1.7 million Liveperson Inc (NASDAQ:LPSN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.55. With the company’s per share price at $3.11 changed hands at -$0.2 or -6.04% during last session, the market valuation stood at $242.61M. LPSN’s last price was a discount, traded about -484.24% off its 52-week high of $18.17. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.18, which suggests the last value was -2.25% down since then. When we look at Liveperson Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.66 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.17 million.

Liveperson Inc (NASDAQ:LPSN) trade information

Instantly LPSN was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -17.94%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 3.85 on Monday, 10/09/23 subtracted -6.04% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -69.33%, with the 5-day performance at -17.94% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Liveperson Inc (NASDAQ:LPSN) is -24.70% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.3 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.36 days.