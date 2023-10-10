Why To Invest In Victoria’s Secret & Co (NYSE: VSCO) Stock?

In the last trading session, 3.26 million Victoria’s Secret & Co (NYSE:VSCO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.03. With the company’s per share price at $15.54 changed hands at $0.96 or 6.58% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.20B. VSCO’s last price was a discount, traded about -209.91% off its 52-week high of $48.16. The share price had its 52-week low at $13.62, which suggests the last value was 12.36% up since then. When we look at Victoria’s Secret & Co’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.84 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.18 million.

Victoria’s Secret & Co (NYSE:VSCO) trade information

Instantly VSCO was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.48%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 16.08 on Monday, 10/09/23 added 6.58% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -56.57%, with the 5-day performance at -3.48% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Victoria’s Secret & Co (NYSE:VSCO) is -6.16% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.08 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.03 days.