Why To Invest In Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) Stock?

In the last trading session, 1.03 million Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.42. With the company’s per share price at $0.22 changed hands at -$0.01 or -4.10% during last session, the market valuation stood at $66.98M. CENN’s last price was a discount, traded about -445.45% off its 52-week high of $1.20. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.22. When we look at Cenntro Electric Group Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.03 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.93 million.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN) trade information

Instantly CENN was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -10.13%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.2399 on Monday, 10/09/23 subtracted -4.10% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -50.00%, with the 5-day performance at -10.13% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN) is -6.42% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.68 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.52 days.