Why To Invest In Aravive Inc (NASDAQ: ARAV) Stock?

In the latest trading session, 0.97 million Aravive Inc (NASDAQ:ARAV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.34. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.12 changing hands around $0.01 or 3.75% at last look, the market valuation stands at $8.55M. ARAV’s current price is a discount, trading about -1950.0% off its 52-week high of $2.46. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.11, which suggests the last value was 8.33% up since then. When we look at Aravive Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.46 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.29 million.

Analysts gave the Aravive Inc (ARAV) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended ARAV as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Aravive Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.1.

Aravive Inc (NASDAQ:ARAV) trade information

Instantly ARAV is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -8.65%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.1264 on Monday, 10/09/23 added 3.75% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -91.20%, with the 5-day performance at -8.65% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Aravive Inc (NASDAQ:ARAV) is -21.49% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.3 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.55 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.13, meaning bulls need an upside of 97.66% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ARAV’s forecast low is $0.25 with $10.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -8233.33% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -108.33% for it to hit the projected low.

Aravive Inc (ARAV) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Aravive Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -93.44% over the past 6 months, a 47.62% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 12.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Aravive Inc will rise 80.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 87.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -61.70% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $250k. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Aravive Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $400k. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $970k and $1.47 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -74.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -72.90%.

The 2023 estimates are for Aravive Inc earnings to increase by 59.43%.

ARAV Dividends

Aravive Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 08 and November 13.

Aravive Inc (NASDAQ:ARAV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 47.53% of Aravive Inc shares while 30.53% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 58.19%. There are 30.53% institutions holding the Aravive Inc stock share, with BVF Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 6.50% of the shares, roughly 4.78 million ARAV shares worth $6.03 million.

Artal Group S.A. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.22% or 4.57 million shares worth $5.76 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 1.27 million shares estimated at $1.6 million under it, the former controlled 1.72% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.43% of the shares, roughly 0.32 million shares worth around $0.4 million.