Why Should You Invest In Bionomics Ltd. ADR (NASDAQ: BNOX)?

In the latest trading session, 0.92 million Bionomics Ltd. ADR (NASDAQ:BNOX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.28. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.42 changing hands around $0.25 or 6.00% at last look, the market valuation stands at $36.07M. BNOX’s current price is a discount, trading about -146.61% off its 52-week high of $10.90. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.93, which suggests the last value was 78.96% up since then. When we look at Bionomics Ltd. ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 21.08 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.54 million.

Analysts gave the Bionomics Ltd. ADR (BNOX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended BNOX as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Bionomics Ltd. ADR’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.47.

Bionomics Ltd. ADR (NASDAQ:BNOX) trade information

Instantly BNOX is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 6.51%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 4.70 on Monday, 10/09/23 added 6.00% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -4.95%, with the 5-day performance at 6.51% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Bionomics Ltd. ADR (NASDAQ:BNOX) is 137.63% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.25 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.45 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 44.75% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, BNOX’s forecast low is $6.00 with $10.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -126.24% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -35.75% for it to hit the projected low.

Bionomics Ltd. ADR (BNOX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Bionomics Ltd. ADR share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 100.91% over the past 6 months, a 12.81% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 12.20%.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $260k. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Bionomics Ltd. ADR’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $260k.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 15.44%. The 2023 estimates are for Bionomics Ltd. ADR earnings to decrease by -1.04%.

BNOX Dividends

Bionomics Ltd. ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in November.

Bionomics Ltd. ADR (NASDAQ:BNOX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Bionomics Ltd. ADR shares while 7.36% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 7.36%. There are 7.36% institutions holding the Bionomics Ltd. ADR stock share, with Point72 Asset Management, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 1.54% of the shares, roughly 0.13 million BNOX shares worth $0.28 million.

BVF Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.99% or 80971.0 shares worth $0.18 million as of Jun 29, 2023.