Why Qurate Retail Inc (NASDAQ: QRTEA) Stock Shouldn’t Be Sold In 2023

In the latest trading session, 3.62 million Qurate Retail Inc (NASDAQ:QRTEA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.18. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.54 changing hands around $0.06 or 12.16% at last look, the market valuation stands at $209.23M. QRTEA’s current price is a discount, trading about -425.93% off its 52-week high of $2.84. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.45, which suggests the last value was 16.67% up since then. When we look at Qurate Retail Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.38 million.

Qurate Retail Inc (NASDAQ:QRTEA) trade information

Instantly QRTEA is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 2.17%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.5500 on Monday, 10/09/23 added 12.16% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -66.98%, with the 5-day performance at 2.17% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Qurate Retail Inc (NASDAQ:QRTEA) is -12.45% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.74 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.5 days.