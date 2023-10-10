Why Qurate Retail Inc (NASDAQ: QRTEA) Stock Shouldn’t Be Sold In 2023

In the latest trading session, 3.62 million Qurate Retail Inc (NASDAQ:QRTEA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.18. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.54 changing hands around $0.06 or 12.16% at last look, the market valuation stands at $209.23M. QRTEA’s current price is a discount, trading about -425.93% off its 52-week high of $2.84. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.45, which suggests the last value was 16.67% up since then. When we look at Qurate Retail Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.38 million.
Qurate Retail Inc (NASDAQ:QRTEA) trade information
Instantly QRTEA is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 2.17%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.5500 on Monday, 10/09/23 added 12.16% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -66.98%, with the 5-day performance at 2.17% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Qurate Retail Inc (NASDAQ:QRTEA) is -12.45% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.74 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.5 days.
Qurate Retail Inc (QRTEA) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the Qurate Retail Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -43.26% over the past 6 months, a -66.67% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 22.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Qurate Retail Inc will rise 150.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 280.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -8.90% down from the last financial year.
Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.54 billion. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Qurate Retail Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $3.23 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.74 billion and $3.53 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -7.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -8.40%.
QRTEA Dividends
Qurate Retail Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 03.
Qurate Retail Inc (NASDAQ:QRTEA)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.28% of Qurate Retail Inc shares while 81.78% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 89.16%. There are 81.78% institutions holding the Qurate Retail Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 9.33% of the shares, roughly 35.48 million QRTEA shares worth $35.12 million.
Contrarius Investment Management Limited holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.32% or 35.41 million shares worth $35.05 million as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Strategic Equity Fund. With 10.11 million shares estimated at $10.01 million under it, the former controlled 2.66% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Strategic Equity Fund held about 1.57% of the shares, roughly 5.97 million shares worth around $5.91 million.