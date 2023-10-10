Why Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: KURA) Stock Shouldn’t Be Sold In 2023

In the last trading session, 1.43 million Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.63. With the company’s per share price at $9.06 changed hands at -$0.19 or -2.05% during last session, the market valuation stood at $672.61M. KURA’s last price was a discount, traded about -90.62% off its 52-week high of $17.27. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.93, which suggests the last value was 12.47% up since then. When we look at Kura Oncology Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.71 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 572.86K.

Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) trade information

Instantly KURA was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.35%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 9.36 on Monday, 10/09/23 subtracted -2.05% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -26.99%, with the 5-day performance at 5.35% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) is -10.74% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.37 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 12.61 days.