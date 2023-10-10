Why Investors Should Stick to Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC) Stock in 2023

In the latest trading session, 21.59 million Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.61. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.77 changing hands around $0.08 or 12.81% at last look, the market valuation stands at $584.13M. CGC’s current price is a discount, trading about -519.48% off its 52-week high of $4.77. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.35, which suggests the last value was 54.55% up since then. When we look at Canopy Growth Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 51.8 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 57.47 million.

Analysts gave the Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, calculated at a mean rating of 3.64. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 5 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended CGC as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Canopy Growth Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.13.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC) trade information

Instantly CGC is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 13.14%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.8000 on Monday, 10/09/23 added 12.81% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -66.54%, with the 5-day performance at 13.14% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC) is -54.26% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 45.75 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.61 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.89, meaning bulls need an upside of 13.48% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CGC’s forecast low is $0.34 with $2.22 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -188.31% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 55.84% for it to hit the projected low.

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Canopy Growth Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -49.81% over the past 6 months, a 92.90% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 19.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Canopy Growth Corporation will rise 62.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 82.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -1.50% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $68.4 million. 11 analysts are of the opinion that Canopy Growth Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $72.19 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $83.31 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -17.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -76.81%. The 2023 estimates are for Canopy Growth Corporation earnings to increase by 94.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 13.28% per year.

CGC Dividends

Canopy Growth Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 07 and November 13.

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 29.29% of Canopy Growth Corporation shares while 10.15% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 14.35%. There are 10.15% institutions holding the Canopy Growth Corporation stock share, with Luxor Capital Group, LP the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 2.26% of the shares, roughly 16.55 million CGC shares worth $12.75 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.50% or 10.97 million shares worth $8.46 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF. With 11.0 million shares estimated at $8.47 million under it, the former controlled 1.50% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF held about 0.45% of the shares, roughly 3.28 million shares worth around $2.52 million.