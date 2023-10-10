When Will SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (NASDAQ: ICU) Be A Good Investment?

In the latest trading session, 1.78 million SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ICU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.14. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.47 changing hands around $0.0 or -0.94% at last look, the market valuation stands at $9.06M. ICU’s current price is a discount, trading about -4580.85% off its 52-week high of $22.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.16, which suggests the last value was 65.96% up since then. When we look at SeaStar Medical Holding Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 41.79 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.70 million.
Analysts gave the SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (ICU) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended ICU as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. SeaStar Medical Holding Corp’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.25.
SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ICU) trade information
Instantly ICU was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -21.08%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.7089 on Monday, 10/09/23 subtracted -0.94% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -88.64%, with the 5-day performance at -21.08% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ICU) is 173.88% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.2 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.43 days.
The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 53.0% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ICU’s forecast low is $1.00 with $1.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -112.77% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -112.77% for it to hit the projected low.
SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (ICU) estimates and forecasts
The 2023 estimates are for SeaStar Medical Holding Corp earnings to increase by 56.79%.
ICU Dividends
SeaStar Medical Holding Corp is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 14 and November 18.
SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ICU)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 86.31% of SeaStar Medical Holding Corp shares while 7.45% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 54.45%. There are 7.45% institutions holding the SeaStar Medical Holding Corp stock share, with Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 1.78% of the shares, roughly 0.35 million ICU shares worth $0.18 million.
Two Sigma Securities, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.28% or 55375.0 shares worth $28795.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2023 were Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 12405.0 shares estimated at $6450.0 under it, the former controlled 0.06% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.05% of the shares, roughly 9979.0 shares worth around $5189.0.