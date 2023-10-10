When Will SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (NASDAQ: ICU) Be A Good Investment?

In the latest trading session, 1.78 million SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ICU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.14. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.47 changing hands around $0.0 or -0.94% at last look, the market valuation stands at $9.06M. ICU’s current price is a discount, trading about -4580.85% off its 52-week high of $22.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.16, which suggests the last value was 65.96% up since then. When we look at SeaStar Medical Holding Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 41.79 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.70 million.

Analysts gave the SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (ICU) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended ICU as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. SeaStar Medical Holding Corp’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.25.