When Will Hub Cyber Security Ltd (NASDAQ: HUBC) Be A Good Investment?

In the last trading session, 279.5 million Hub Cyber Security Ltd (NASDAQ:HUBC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.52. With the company’s per share price at $0.67 changed hands at $0.44 or 185.96% during last session, the market valuation stood at $83.64M. HUBC’s last price was a discount, traded about -3456.72% off its 52-week high of $23.83. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.19, which suggests the last value was 71.64% up since then. When we look at Hub Cyber Security Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 29.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.05 million.

Hub Cyber Security Ltd (NASDAQ:HUBC) trade information

Instantly HUBC was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 219.29%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.8000 on Monday, 10/09/23 added 185.96% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -96.14%, with the 5-day performance at 219.29% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Hub Cyber Security Ltd (NASDAQ:HUBC) is 116.36% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.28 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.4 days.