VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ: VFS) Shares Are Down -25.79% Year To Date.

In the latest trading session, 2.43 million VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.00. With the company’s most recent per share price at $7.42 changing hands around $0.19 or 2.64% at last look, the market valuation stands at $17.12B. VFS’s current price is a discount, trading about -1153.37% off its 52-week high of $93.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.23, which suggests the last value was 2.56% up since then. When we look at VinFast Auto Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.69 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.77 million.

Analysts gave the VinFast Auto Ltd. (VFS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended VFS as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.