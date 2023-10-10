Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) Forecasts And Short-Term Estimates

In the last trading session, 101.07 million Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.25. With the company’s per share price at $259.67 changed hands at -$0.86 or -0.33% during last session, the market valuation stood at $824.19B. TSLA’s last price was a discount, traded about -15.26% off its 52-week high of $299.29. The share price had its 52-week low at $101.81, which suggests the last value was 60.79% up since then. When we look at Tesla Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 117.78 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 116.29 million.

Analysts gave the Tesla Inc (TSLA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.53. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 5 out of 45 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 5 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 19 recommended TSLA as a Hold, 14 felt it is a Buy and 2 rated the stock as Underweight. Tesla Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.75.

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) trade information

Instantly TSLA was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.21%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 263.60 on Monday, 10/09/23 subtracted -0.33% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 110.81%, with the 5-day performance at 3.21% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) is 4.49% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 84.72 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.7 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $254.51, meaning bulls need a downside of -2.03% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TSLA’s forecast low is $85.00 with $400.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -54.04% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 67.27% for it to hit the projected low.

Tesla Inc (TSLA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Tesla Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 40.73% over the past 6 months, a -16.22% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 17.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Tesla Inc will fall -28.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -26.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 21.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 24 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $24.21 billion. 24 analysts are of the opinion that Tesla Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $26.53 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $21.96 billion and $24.32 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 10.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 9.10%.

The 2023 estimates are for Tesla Inc earnings to decrease by -19.33%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 8.55% per year.

TSLA Dividends

Tesla Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on October 18.

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 13.04% of Tesla Inc shares while 44.21% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 50.84%. There are 44.21% institutions holding the Tesla Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 7.01% of the shares, roughly 222.49 million TSLA shares worth $57.77 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.86% or 185.89 million shares worth $48.27 billion as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 84.02 million shares estimated at $21.82 billion under it, the former controlled 2.65% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.02% of the shares, roughly 64.14 million shares worth around $16.66 billion.