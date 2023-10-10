Tempest Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TPST) Defies Bearish Expectations and Displays Strong Future Potential

In the latest trading session, 3.77 million Tempest Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TPST) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.05. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.22 changed hands at -$0.01 or -2.74% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.98M. TPST’s current price is a discount, trading about -1813.64% off its 52-week high of $4.21. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.22. When we look at Tempest Therapeutics Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.2 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 160.06K.

Analysts gave the Tempest Therapeutics Inc (TPST) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended TPST as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Tempest Therapeutics Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.57.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Tempest Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TPST) trade information

Instantly TPST was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -25.41%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.3100 on Monday, 10/09/23 subtracted -2.74% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -80.55%, with the 5-day performance at -25.41% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Tempest Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TPST) is -48.97% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 84970.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.5 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.67, meaning bulls need an upside of 98.6% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, TPST’s forecast low is $4.00 with $35.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -15809.09% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -1718.18% for it to hit the projected low.

Tempest Therapeutics Inc (TPST) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Tempest Therapeutics Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -93.55% over the past 6 months, a 33.66% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 9.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Tempest Therapeutics Inc will rise 13.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 27.00% for the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 86.63%. The 2023 estimates are for Tempest Therapeutics Inc earnings to increase by 33.79%.

TPST Dividends

Tempest Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 06 and November 10.

Tempest Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TPST)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.00% of Tempest Therapeutics Inc shares while 68.92% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 71.05%. There are 68.92% institutions holding the Tempest Therapeutics Inc stock share, with EcoR1 Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 8.43% of the shares, roughly 1.12 million TPST shares worth $0.24 million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.86% or 0.65 million shares worth $0.14 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 0.15 million shares estimated at $32665.0 under it, the former controlled 1.16% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.10% of the shares, roughly 0.15 million shares worth around $31179.0.