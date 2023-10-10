Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR (NASDAQ: GPCR) Could Make Significant Gains?

In the last trading session, 1.24 million Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR (NASDAQ:GPCR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $58.00 changed hands at $2.88 or 5.22% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.08B. GPCR’s last price was a discount, traded about -12.95% off its 52-week high of $65.51. The share price had its 52-week low at $20.80, which suggests the last value was 64.14% up since then. When we look at Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.02 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 715.40K.

Analysts gave the Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR (GPCR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended GPCR as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.3.

Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR (NASDAQ:GPCR) trade information

Instantly GPCR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.47%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 60.00 on Monday, 10/09/23 added 5.22% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 123.08%, with the 5-day performance at 2.47% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR (NASDAQ:GPCR) is 106.63% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.29 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.91 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $81.80, meaning bulls need an upside of 29.1% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GPCR’s forecast low is $58.00 with $97.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -67.24% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 0.0% for it to hit the projected low.

Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR (GPCR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 134.53% over the past 6 months, a 84.39% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 12.20%.

The 2023 estimates are for Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR earnings to increase by 83.62%.

GPCR Dividends

Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in November.

Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR (NASDAQ:GPCR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.10% of Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR shares while 41.29% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 41.33%. There are 41.29% institutions holding the Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR stock share, with Deep Track Capital, Lp the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 6.92% of the shares, roughly 2.65 million GPCR shares worth $110.03 million.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.63% or 1.77 million shares worth $73.72 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund. With 0.71 million shares estimated at $29.5 million under it, the former controlled 1.85% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund held about 1.31% of the shares, roughly 0.5 million shares worth around $18.41 million.