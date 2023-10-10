Stock Price Performance And Outlook Of Ur-Energy Inc.

In the last trading session, 1.12 million Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.30. With the company’s per share price at $1.49 changed hands at -$0.03 or -1.97% during last session, the market valuation stood at $394.75M. URG’s last price was a discount, traded about -12.75% off its 52-week high of $1.68. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.82, which suggests the last value was 44.97% up since then. When we look at Ur-Energy Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.71 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.83 million.

Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG) trade information

Instantly URG was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 4.93%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 1.5399 on Monday, 10/09/23 subtracted -1.97% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 29.57%, with the 5-day performance at 4.93% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG) is 3.47% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.05 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.18 days.