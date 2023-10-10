Stock Price Performance And Outlook Of Overstock.com Inc

In the last trading session, 3.38 million Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ:OSTK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.68. With the company’s per share price at $16.14 changed hands at -$1.32 or -7.56% during last session, the market valuation stood at $729.53M. OSTK’s last price was a discount, traded about -143.31% off its 52-week high of $39.27. The share price had its 52-week low at $14.82, which suggests the last value was 8.18% up since then. When we look at Overstock.com Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.34 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.34 million.

Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ:OSTK) trade information

Instantly OSTK was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 7.31%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 17.79 on Monday, 10/09/23 subtracted -7.56% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -16.63%, with the 5-day performance at 7.31% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ:OSTK) is -22.81% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.76 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.82 days.