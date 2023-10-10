Stock Price Performance And Outlook Of Overstock.com Inc

In the last trading session, 3.38 million Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ:OSTK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.68. With the company’s per share price at $16.14 changed hands at -$1.32 or -7.56% during last session, the market valuation stood at $729.53M. OSTK’s last price was a discount, traded about -143.31% off its 52-week high of $39.27. The share price had its 52-week low at $14.82, which suggests the last value was 8.18% up since then. When we look at Overstock.com Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.34 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.34 million.
Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ:OSTK) trade information
Instantly OSTK was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 7.31%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 17.79 on Monday, 10/09/23 subtracted -7.56% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -16.63%, with the 5-day performance at 7.31% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ:OSTK) is -22.81% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.76 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.82 days.
Overstock.com Inc (OSTK) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the Overstock.com Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -15.85% over the past 6 months, a -365.38% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 22.20%.
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 28.58%.
OSTK Dividends
Overstock.com Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 25 and October 30.
Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ:OSTK)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.26% of Overstock.com Inc shares while 70.37% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 71.27%. There are 70.37% institutions holding the Overstock.com Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 9.45% of the shares, roughly 4.27 million OSTK shares worth $139.16 million.
Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.10% or 3.66 million shares worth $119.3 million as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 1.41 million shares estimated at $45.81 million under it, the former controlled 3.11% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 2.58% of the shares, roughly 1.17 million shares worth around $38.01 million.