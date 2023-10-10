Stock Price Performance And Outlook Of Ondas Holdings Inc

In the latest trading session, 0.54 million Ondas Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ONDS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.56 changing hands around $0.0 or 0.71% at last look, the market valuation stands at $31.01M. ONDS’s current price is a discount, trading about -723.21% off its 52-week high of $4.61. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.51, which suggests the last value was 8.93% up since then. When we look at Ondas Holdings Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.24 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 698.04K.

Analysts gave the Ondas Holdings Inc (ONDS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.67. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended ONDS as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Ondas Holdings Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.17.

Ondas Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ONDS) trade information

Instantly ONDS is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.24%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.6200 on Monday, 10/09/23 added 0.71% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -64.66%, with the 5-day performance at -1.24% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ondas Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ONDS) is -37.30% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.7 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.76 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 72.0% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ONDS’s forecast low is $2.00 with $2.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -257.14% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -257.14% for it to hit the projected low.

Ondas Holdings Inc (ONDS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Ondas Holdings Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -44.36% over the past 6 months, a 38.58% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 14.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Ondas Holdings Inc will rise 46.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 65.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 603.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.08 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Ondas Holdings Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $3.82 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 697.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -295.13%. The 2023 estimates are for Ondas Holdings Inc earnings to increase by 55.88%.

ONDS Dividends

Ondas Holdings Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 13 and November 17.