Stock Performance And Forecast For Opendoor Technologies Inc

In the latest trading session, 7.82 million Opendoor Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:OPEN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.28. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.72 changing hands around $0.29 or 12.14% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.80B. OPEN’s current price is a discount, trading about -98.9% off its 52-week high of $5.41. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.92, which suggests the last value was 66.18% up since then. When we look at Opendoor Technologies Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 13.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 18.30 million.

Instantly OPEN is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 14.50%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.80 on Monday, 10/09/23 added 12.14% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 134.91%, with the 5-day performance at 14.50% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Opendoor Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:OPEN) is -26.15% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 67.03 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.24 days.

Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Opendoor Technologies Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 49.73% over the past 6 months, a -32.61% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 15.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Opendoor Technologies Inc will rise 89.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 79.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -53.50% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1 billion. 9 analysts are of the opinion that Opendoor Technologies Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $1.17 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.94 billion and $2.86 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -65.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -58.90%.

The 2023 estimates are for Opendoor Technologies Inc earnings to increase by 74.59%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5.20% per year.

OPEN Dividends

Opendoor Technologies Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 02.

Opendoor Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:OPEN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 13.24% of Opendoor Technologies Inc shares while 60.90% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 70.19%. There are 60.90% institutions holding the Opendoor Technologies Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 11.30% of the shares, roughly 74.48 million OPEN shares worth $299.42 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.46% or 49.19 million shares worth $197.75 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2023 were Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 21.67 million shares estimated at $110.73 million under it, the former controlled 3.29% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.48% of the shares, roughly 16.34 million shares worth around $65.68 million.