Society Pass Inc (NASDAQ: SOPA): The Most Interesting Shares Today

In the latest trading session, 1.56 million Society Pass Inc (NASDAQ:SOPA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.55. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.29 changed hands at -$0.01 or -4.52% at last look, the market valuation stands at $7.79M. SOPA’s current price is a discount, trading about -593.1% off its 52-week high of $2.01. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.30, which suggests the last value was -3.45% down since then. When we look at Society Pass Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.1 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 234.92K.

Analysts gave the Society Pass Inc (SOPA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended SOPA as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Society Pass Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.12.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Society Pass Inc (NASDAQ:SOPA) trade information

Instantly SOPA was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -15.91%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.3580 on Monday, 10/09/23 subtracted -4.52% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -70.95%, with the 5-day performance at -15.91% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Society Pass Inc (NASDAQ:SOPA) is -29.16% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.21 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.8 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.63, meaning bulls need an upside of 88.97% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, SOPA’s forecast low is $1.50 with $3.75 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1193.1% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -417.24% for it to hit the projected low.

Society Pass Inc (SOPA) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Society Pass Inc will rise 69.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 70.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 144.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.63 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Society Pass Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $6.93 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.05 million and $2.64 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 28.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 162.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -115.52%. The 2023 estimates are for Society Pass Inc earnings to increase by 63.41%.

SOPA Dividends

Society Pass Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in November.

Society Pass Inc (NASDAQ:SOPA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 38.29% of Society Pass Inc shares while 3.13% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 5.07%. There are 3.13% institutions holding the Society Pass Inc stock share, with Sheets Smith Wealth Management the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.47% of the shares, roughly 0.14 million SOPA shares worth $68499.0.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.45% or 0.13 million shares worth $65496.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 96225.0 shares estimated at $48824.0 under it, the former controlled 0.34% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.25% of the shares, roughly 71273.0 shares worth around $42785.0.