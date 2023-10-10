Seres Therapeutics Inc (MCRB) Will Continue To Grow In 2023.

In the last trading session, 1.12 million Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.71. With the company’s per share price at $1.85 changed hands at -$0.11 or -5.63% during last session, the market valuation stood at $236.55M. MCRB’s last price was a discount, traded about -412.97% off its 52-week high of $9.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.88, which suggests the last value was -1.62% down since then. When we look at Seres Therapeutics Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.24 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.09 million.

Analysts gave the Seres Therapeutics Inc (MCRB) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.86. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended MCRB as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Seres Therapeutics Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.5.

Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) trade information

Instantly MCRB was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -14.19%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.1400 on Monday, 10/09/23 subtracted -5.63% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -67.05%, with the 5-day performance at -14.19% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) is -42.88% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 20.4 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 10.05 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.83, meaning bulls need an upside of 81.18% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MCRB’s forecast low is $4.00 with $15.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -710.81% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -116.22% for it to hit the projected low.

Seres Therapeutics Inc (MCRB) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Seres Therapeutics Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -67.46% over the past 6 months, a 50.65% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 12.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Seres Therapeutics Inc will fall -2.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 13.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 1,731.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.87 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Seres Therapeutics Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $2.7 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $7 million and $1 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -73.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 168.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -0.93%. The 2023 estimates are for Seres Therapeutics Inc earnings to increase by 48.98%.

MCRB Dividends

Seres Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 31 and November 06.

Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.75% of Seres Therapeutics Inc shares while 80.44% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 86.26%. There are 80.44% institutions holding the Seres Therapeutics Inc stock share, with Flagship Pioneering Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 18.03% of the shares, roughly 23.12 million MCRB shares worth $42.65 million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 14.96% or 19.19 million shares worth $35.4 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2023 were Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. With 11.07 million shares estimated at $20.42 million under it, the former controlled 8.63% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF held about 5.08% of the shares, roughly 6.52 million shares worth around $12.02 million.