Seelos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SEEL): Today’s Most-Watched Stocks

In the latest trading session, 0.75 million Seelos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SEEL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.26. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.19 changing hands around $0.0 or 0.53% at last look, the market valuation stands at $24.09M. SEEL’s current price is a discount, trading about -773.68% off its 52-week high of $1.66. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.15, which suggests the last value was 21.05% up since then. When we look at Seelos Therapeutics Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 8.28 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.02 million.

Analysts gave the Seelos Therapeutics Inc (SEEL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended SEEL as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Seelos Therapeutics Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.06.