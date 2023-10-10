Scilex Holding Company (NASDAQ:SCLX)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 2.22 million Scilex Holding Company (NASDAQ:SCLX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.82. With the company’s per share price at $1.82 changed hands at $0.25 or 15.92% during last session, the market valuation stood at $271.29M. SCLX’s last price was a discount, traded about -828.57% off its 52-week high of $16.90. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.21, which suggests the last value was 33.52% up since then. When we look at Scilex Holding Company’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.88 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 674.69K.
Scilex Holding Company (NASDAQ:SCLX) trade information
Instantly SCLX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 36.84%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.9700 on Monday, 10/09/23 added 15.92% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -54.39%, with the 5-day performance at 36.84% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Scilex Holding Company (NASDAQ:SCLX) is -28.35% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.75 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.26 days.
SCLX Dividends
Scilex Holding Company is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in November.
Scilex Holding Company (NASDAQ:SCLX)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 42.80% of Scilex Holding Company shares while 10.56% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 18.47%. There are 10.56% institutions holding the Scilex Holding Company stock share, with State Street Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 4.91% of the shares, roughly 7.33 million SCLX shares worth $40.8 million.
Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.66% or 5.46 million shares worth $30.4 million as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2023 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 5.94 million shares estimated at $17.04 million under it, the former controlled 3.98% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.72% of the shares, roughly 2.56 million shares worth around $14.26 million.