Scilex Holding Company (NASDAQ:SCLX)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 2.22 million Scilex Holding Company (NASDAQ:SCLX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.82. With the company’s per share price at $1.82 changed hands at $0.25 or 15.92% during last session, the market valuation stood at $271.29M. SCLX’s last price was a discount, traded about -828.57% off its 52-week high of $16.90. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.21, which suggests the last value was 33.52% up since then. When we look at Scilex Holding Company’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.88 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 674.69K.

Scilex Holding Company (NASDAQ:SCLX) trade information

Instantly SCLX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 36.84%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.9700 on Monday, 10/09/23 added 15.92% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -54.39%, with the 5-day performance at 36.84% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Scilex Holding Company (NASDAQ:SCLX) is -28.35% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.75 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.26 days.