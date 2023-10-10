Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ: ROIV) Is The Most Intriguing Stock Today.

In the last trading session, 4.46 million Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.24. With the company’s per share price at $10.63 changed hands at -$0.17 or -1.57% during last session, the market valuation stood at $8.41B. ROIV’s last price was a discount, traded about -24.55% off its 52-week high of $13.24. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.10, which suggests the last value was 61.43% up since then. When we look at Roivant Sciences Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 11.7 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.37 million.

Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) trade information

Instantly ROIV was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.09%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 10.91 on Monday, 10/09/23 subtracted -1.57% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 33.04%, with the 5-day performance at 1.09% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) is -15.63% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 18.34 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.03 days.