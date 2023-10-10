Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ: ROIV) Is The Most Intriguing Stock Today.

In the last trading session, 4.46 million Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.24. With the company’s per share price at $10.63 changed hands at -$0.17 or -1.57% during last session, the market valuation stood at $8.41B. ROIV’s last price was a discount, traded about -24.55% off its 52-week high of $13.24. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.10, which suggests the last value was 61.43% up since then. When we look at Roivant Sciences Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 11.7 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.37 million.
Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) trade information
Instantly ROIV was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.09%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 10.91 on Monday, 10/09/23 subtracted -1.57% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 33.04%, with the 5-day performance at 1.09% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) is -15.63% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 18.34 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.03 days.
Roivant Sciences Ltd (ROIV) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the Roivant Sciences Ltd share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 44.04% over the past 6 months, a 36.71% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 12.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Roivant Sciences Ltd will rise 28.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 38.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 135.20% up from the last financial year.
Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $30.18 million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Roivant Sciences Ltd’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $39.74 million.
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 21.79%. The 2023 estimates are for Roivant Sciences Ltd earnings to increase by 1.53%.
ROIV Dividends
Roivant Sciences Ltd is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 13 and November 17.
Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 34.48% of Roivant Sciences Ltd shares while 58.52% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 89.31%. There are 58.52% institutions holding the Roivant Sciences Ltd stock share, with QVT Financial LP the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 15.88% of the shares, roughly 122.54 million ROIV shares worth $1.3 billion.
SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.76% or 83.03 million shares worth $882.63 million as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2023 were Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund. With 10.3 million shares estimated at $109.46 million under it, the former controlled 1.33% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund held about 1.24% of the shares, roughly 9.57 million shares worth around $101.75 million.