Reborn Coffee Inc (NASDAQ: REBN) : Investors Should Not Dump REBN Stock In 2023

In the latest trading session, 1.01 million Reborn Coffee Inc (NASDAQ:REBN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.56. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.46 changed hands at -$0.03 or -6.10% at last look, the market valuation stands at $6.08M. REBN’s current price is a discount, trading about -280.43% off its 52-week high of $1.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.41, which suggests the last value was 10.87% up since then. When we look at Reborn Coffee Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 11000.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 35.21K.

Analysts gave the Reborn Coffee Inc (REBN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended REBN as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Reborn Coffee Inc's EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $