Reborn Coffee Inc (NASDAQ: REBN) : Investors Should Not Dump REBN Stock In 2023

In the latest trading session, 1.01 million Reborn Coffee Inc (NASDAQ:REBN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.56. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.46 changed hands at -$0.03 or -6.10% at last look, the market valuation stands at $6.08M. REBN’s current price is a discount, trading about -280.43% off its 52-week high of $1.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.41, which suggests the last value was 10.87% up since then. When we look at Reborn Coffee Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 11000.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 35.21K.
Analysts gave the Reborn Coffee Inc (REBN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended REBN as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Reborn Coffee Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $Ribbon Communications Inc.
In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.
Click here for full details and to join for free
Reborn Coffee Inc (NASDAQ:REBN) trade information
Instantly REBN was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -9.98%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.5999 on Monday, 10/09/23 subtracted -6.10% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -43.90%, with the 5-day performance at -9.98% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Reborn Coffee Inc (NASDAQ:REBN) is -20.95% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 52170.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.99 days.
The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 77.0% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, REBN’s forecast low is $2.00 with $2.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -334.78% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -334.78% for it to hit the projected low.
REBN Dividends
Reborn Coffee Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in November.
Reborn Coffee Inc (NASDAQ:REBN)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 66.89% of Reborn Coffee Inc shares while 0.50% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.50%. There are 0.50% institutions holding the Reborn Coffee Inc stock share, with Game Plan Financial Advisors, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 0.42% of the shares, roughly 55000.0 REBN shares worth $45105.0.
Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.06% or 7434.0 shares worth $5872.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.