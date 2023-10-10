Polished.com Inc (AMEX: POL) Stock’s Potential for Success in the Coming Months

In the latest trading session, 0.66 million Polished.com Inc (AMEX:POL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.98. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.07 changed hands at -$0.01 or -3.70% at last look, the market valuation stands at $7.80M. POL’s current price is a discount, trading about -1128.57% off its 52-week high of $0.86. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.07. When we look at Polished.com Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.5 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.60 million.

Polished.com Inc (AMEX:POL) trade information

Instantly POL was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -4.32%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.0800 on Monday, 10/09/23 subtracted -3.70% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -87.16%, with the 5-day performance at -4.32% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Polished.com Inc (AMEX:POL) is -31.34% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.36 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.7 days.