PLBY Group Inc (NASDAQ: PLBY) Is Rated A Buy By Analysts.

In the last trading session, 1.11 million PLBY Group Inc (NASDAQ:PLBY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.47. With the company’s per share price at $0.66 changed hands at $0.01 or 1.54% during last session, the market valuation stood at $48.76M. PLBY’s last price was a discount, traded about -571.21% off its 52-week high of $4.43. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.59, which suggests the last value was 10.61% up since then. When we look at PLBY Group Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.8 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 743.65K.
PLBY Group Inc (NASDAQ:PLBY) trade information
Instantly PLBY was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -14.84%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.7900 on Monday, 10/09/23 added 1.54% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -76.00%, with the 5-day performance at -14.84% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, PLBY Group Inc (NASDAQ:PLBY) is -38.32% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.67 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 12.77 days.
PLBY Group Inc (PLBY) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the PLBY Group Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -59.01% over the past 6 months, a -1,073.08% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -15.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for PLBY Group Inc will rise 97.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 77.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -44.80% down from the last financial year.
Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $32.48 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that PLBY Group Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $31.55 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $69.04 million and $68.52 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -53.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -54.00%.
The 2023 estimates are for PLBY Group Inc earnings to increase by 56.01%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 30.00% per year.
PLBY Dividends
PLBY Group Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 07 and November 13.