PLBY Group Inc (NASDAQ: PLBY) Is Rated A Buy By Analysts.

In the last trading session, 1.11 million PLBY Group Inc (NASDAQ:PLBY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.47. With the company’s per share price at $0.66 changed hands at $0.01 or 1.54% during last session, the market valuation stood at $48.76M. PLBY’s last price was a discount, traded about -571.21% off its 52-week high of $4.43. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.59, which suggests the last value was 10.61% up since then. When we look at PLBY Group Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.8 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 743.65K.

PLBY Group Inc (NASDAQ:PLBY) trade information

Instantly PLBY was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -14.84%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.7900 on Monday, 10/09/23 added 1.54% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -76.00%, with the 5-day performance at -14.84% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, PLBY Group Inc (NASDAQ:PLBY) is -38.32% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.67 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 12.77 days.