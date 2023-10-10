Performance & Trends Of Imperial Petroleum Inc (NASDAQ: IMPP) Stock

In the last trading session, 2.51 million Imperial Petroleum Inc (NASDAQ:IMPP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.96. With the company’s per share price at $1.84 changed hands at $0.19 or 11.52% during last session, the market valuation stood at $29.92M. IMPP’s last price was a discount, traded about -298.37% off its 52-week high of $7.33. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.18, which suggests the last value was 35.87% up since then. When we look at Imperial Petroleum Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.91 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 868.35K.
Imperial Petroleum Inc (NASDAQ:IMPP) trade information
Instantly IMPP was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 12.20%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.8500 on Monday, 10/09/23 added 11.52% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -49.12%, with the 5-day performance at 12.20% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Imperial Petroleum Inc (NASDAQ:IMPP) is 27.78% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.76 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.81 days.
In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.
Click here for full details and to join for free
IMPP Dividends
Imperial Petroleum Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in November.
Imperial Petroleum Inc (NASDAQ:IMPP)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.40% of Imperial Petroleum Inc shares while 5.72% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 5.74%. There are 5.72% institutions holding the Imperial Petroleum Inc stock share, with Msd Partners, L.p. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.17% of the shares, roughly 29305.0 IMPP shares worth $90259.0.
Group One Trading, L.P. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.14% or 24496.0 shares worth $75447.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.
With 5999.0 shares estimated at $20096.0 under it, the former controlled 0.04% of total outstanding shares.