Performance & Trends Of Imperial Petroleum Inc (NASDAQ: IMPP) Stock

In the last trading session, 2.51 million Imperial Petroleum Inc (NASDAQ:IMPP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.96. With the company’s per share price at $1.84 changed hands at $0.19 or 11.52% during last session, the market valuation stood at $29.92M. IMPP’s last price was a discount, traded about -298.37% off its 52-week high of $7.33. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.18, which suggests the last value was 35.87% up since then. When we look at Imperial Petroleum Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.91 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 868.35K.

Imperial Petroleum Inc (NASDAQ:IMPP) trade information

Instantly IMPP was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 12.20%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.8500 on Monday, 10/09/23 added 11.52% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -49.12%, with the 5-day performance at 12.20% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Imperial Petroleum Inc (NASDAQ:IMPP) is 27.78% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.76 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.81 days.