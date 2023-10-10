Nxu Inc (NASDAQ: NXU) Forecasts And Short-Term Estimates

In the latest trading session, 2.28 million Nxu Inc (NASDAQ:NXU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.86. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.12 changed hands at -$0.03 or -22.12% at last look, the market valuation stands at $7.82M. NXU’s current price is a discount, trading about -23900.0% off its 52-week high of $28.80. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.15, which suggests the last value was -25.0% down since then. When we look at Nxu Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.75 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 989.53K.

Analysts gave the Nxu Inc (NXU) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended NXU as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Nxu Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.16.