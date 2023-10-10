Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX: NAK): Investing Tips And Trends

In the last trading session, 1.46 million Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX:NAK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.04. With the company’s per share price at $0.33 changed hands at $0.02 or 6.35% during last session, the market valuation stood at $167.83M. NAK’s last price was a discount, traded about -30.3% off its 52-week high of $0.43. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.20, which suggests the last value was 39.39% up since then. When we look at Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.55 million.

Analysts gave the Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended NAK as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $Nordic American Tankers Limited.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX:NAK) trade information

Instantly NAK was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.34%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.3297 on Monday, 10/09/23 added 6.35% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 49.32%, with the 5-day performance at 5.34% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX:NAK) is 12.76% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.23 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.83 days.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 35.29% over the past 6 months, a 0.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 18.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 26.89%. The 2023 estimates are for Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. earnings to increase by 10.13%.

NAK Dividends

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 13 and November 17.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX:NAK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.89% of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. shares while 11.24% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 11.45%. There are 11.24% institutions holding the Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. stock share, with Kopernik Global Investors, Llc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 6.05% of the shares, roughly 32.07 million NAK shares worth $7.7 million.

Russell Investments Group, Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.47% or 7.77 million shares worth $1.86 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2023 were Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Kopernik Global All Cap Fund and TIFF Multi-Asset Fund. With 18.27 million shares estimated at $5.3 million under it, the former controlled 3.45% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, TIFF Multi-Asset Fund held about 0.21% of the shares, roughly 1.09 million shares worth around $0.26 million.