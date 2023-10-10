NextEra Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NEP) Surprises Investors, Looks Strong In The Future

In the last trading session, 4.26 million NextEra Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.99. With the company’s per share price at $20.58 changed hands at -$1.97 or -8.74% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.92B. NEP’s last price was a discount, traded about -295.14% off its 52-week high of $81.32. The share price had its 52-week low at $20.22, which suggests the last value was 1.75% up since then. When we look at NextEra Energy Partners LP’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.83 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.92 million.

Analysts gave the NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 8 recommended NEP as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. NextEra Energy Partners LP’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.46.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

NextEra Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) trade information

Instantly NEP was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -16.81%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 24.76 on Monday, 10/09/23 subtracted -8.74% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -70.64%, with the 5-day performance at -16.81% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, NextEra Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) is -57.12% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.86 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.18 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $43.86, meaning bulls need an upside of 53.08% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, NEP’s forecast low is $24.00 with $74.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -259.57% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -16.62% for it to hit the projected low.

NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the NextEra Energy Partners LP share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -66.21% over the past 6 months, a -79.54% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -5.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for NextEra Energy Partners LP will fall -50.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -12.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 27.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $432.34 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that NextEra Energy Partners LP’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $442.03 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $302 million and $266 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 43.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 66.20%.

The 2023 estimates are for NextEra Energy Partners LP earnings to decrease by -71.05%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 14.70% per year.

NEP Dividends

NextEra Energy Partners LP is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 26 and October 30. The 16.61% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 3.42. It is important to note, however, that the 16.61% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

NextEra Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP)’s Major holders