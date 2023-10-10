Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) Stock Forecast for 2023 with -1032.08% Downside

In the latest trading session, 0.45 million Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.85. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.53 changing hands around $0.02 or 3.00% at last look, the market valuation stands at $99.83M. NKTR’s current price is a discount, trading about -722.64% off its 52-week high of $4.36. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.49, which suggests the last value was 7.55% up since then. When we look at Nektar Therapeutics’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.78 million.

Analysts gave the Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended NKTR as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Nektar Therapeutics’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.2.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) trade information

Instantly NKTR is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -3.86%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.5430 on Monday, 10/09/23 added 3.00% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -76.77%, with the 5-day performance at -3.86% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) is -19.22% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.26 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.63 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.88, meaning bulls need an upside of 81.6% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, NKTR’s forecast low is $1.00 with $6.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1032.08% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -88.68% for it to hit the projected low.

Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Nektar Therapeutics share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -43.66% over the past 6 months, a 29.44% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 9.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Nektar Therapeutics will rise 35.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 46.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -9.00% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $21.31 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Nektar Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $20.57 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $23.62 million and $22.02 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -9.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -6.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -25.98%. The 2023 estimates are for Nektar Therapeutics earnings to increase by 30.79%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -7.30% per year.

NKTR Dividends

Nektar Therapeutics is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 01 and November 06.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.07% of Nektar Therapeutics shares while 97.38% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 98.43%. There are 97.38% institutions holding the Nektar Therapeutics stock share, with Deep Track Capital, Lp the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 9.45% of the shares, roughly 17.97 million NKTR shares worth $9.46 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.34% or 12.06 million shares worth $6.35 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund. With 5.85 million shares estimated at $3.08 million under it, the former controlled 3.08% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund held about 2.24% of the shares, roughly 4.25 million shares worth around $2.24 million.